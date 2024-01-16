The podcast, for BBC Radio 5 Live, aims to help bring the week’s biggest national and local stories from across the league to life

BBC Radio 5 Live is set to launch the Planet Premier League podcast, hosted by Mark Chapman, Cesc Fabregas and Nedum Onuoha.

The global weekly football podcast offers access to the biggest names, experts and insights from the most watched league in the world. It launches on BBC Sounds tomorrow (17 January 2024).

Each week, ex-Premier League and World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas joins Mark Chapman and former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha, to debate the week’s biggest footballing stories.

The BBC says Planet Premier League will help to bring the national and local stories from across the league to life.

’Statman Dave’ will be on hand to help listeners sort their xG from their field tilt, providing expert and insightful context behind all the week’s headlines.

Fabregas said: “The drama every week from the Premier League is unique. I made my Premier League debut when I was only 17, so I know how intense it is to play against the very best. I can’t wait to host my first ever podcast alongside Chappers and Nedum, breaking the action down every week will be exciting for fans all over the world.”

Onuoha added: “It’s no surprise that the Premier League has such global appeal. I’ve seen first hand just how passionate football fans outside of the UK are, and it’s great to see. This season has been a great one so far and I can’t wait to hear what the fans think about the podcast.”

Episode 1 of Planet Premier League will be available on BBC Sounds tomorrow (17 January), with new episodes dropping weekly.

Planet Premier League is made by IMG Media for the BBC.