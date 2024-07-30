The BBC’s Olympics coverage has reached 29.7 million viewers through its linear channels.

The broadcaster has also received 48.7 million viewing requests on iPlayer, as well as 11 million views of video clips on the BBC Sport website and app. Its social offering has over 132 million views to date.

The Opening Ceremony had a peak of 8.1 million and average of 6.8 million on all screens, a 51% audience share and the hightest viewership since London 2012. Meanwhile, Adam Peaty’s 100m breatstroke final, where he won the silver medal, had the biggest peak to date, with 8.5 million tuning in.

2.5 million saw Team GB win its first gold medal in the equestrian on 29 July, while 3.2 million watched Tom Daley and Noah Williams win silver in the diving. 2.9 million saw Tom Pidcock win in the mountain biking, and 5.7m saw Matt Richards earn a silver medal in the men’s 200m freestyle final.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: “Across the whole BBC, millions have been turning to us to follow the biggest sporting moments at this year’s Olympics. The opening days have given us drama, excitement, and plenty of Team GB medals – all shown live on the BBC as we continue to bring audiences together to enjoy the greatest show on earth.”