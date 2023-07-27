The BBC has revealed its plans for the World Cycling Championships, which take place 3-13 August in Glasgow.

The 2023 event will have 13 World Championships across seven disciplines, and includes road and track para-cycling competitions in the schedule for the first time, alongside track, road, BMX, MTB, artistic cycling, Cycle-Ball and Gran Fondo.

Clare Balding will lead the BBC’s coverage, alongside Jill Douglas, JJ Chalmers and Sir Chris Hoy on BBC2, BBC3, and iPlayer. There will also be additional commentary and analysis from Dame Sarah Storey and Hayley Simmonds. Simon Brotherton and Chris Boardman will be lead commentators, alongside a number of guests.

In addition, Nesta McGregor is presenting key moments throughout the competition on BBC Breakfast, BBC News and Sportsday. Across the whole event, there will be 200 hours of live streams on iPlayer and the Red Button.

There will also be coverage across the BBC Sport website, including an interview of Katie Archibald by Sir Chris Hoy. Archibals speaks about what her home city of Glasgow means to her and how losing her partner last year changed her outlook on her cycling career and life.

World Cycling Championship schedule - 3-9 August: Track & para-track cycling (Para-cycling track events fully integrated into the track schedule)

- 5 August: Mountain Bike Downhill Elite finals

- 6, 8, 10, 11 & 13 August: Elite road races

- 6 & 7 August: BMX Freestyle finals

- 9, 10, 11, 12 & 13 August: Para-cycling road elite races

- 12 August: Mountain Bike Cross-Country

- 13 August: BMX Supercross finals

Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said: “These Championships will be a fantastic celebration of cycling with so many different and exciting disciplines taking part in Glasgow and across Scotland. We’re delighted we can offer such comprehensive coverage to audiences across TV, iPlayer, 5 live, Sounds and the Sports website.”