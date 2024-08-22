The BBC has sacked Jermaine Jenas from its presenting line-up.

This comes after a report in The Sun, which alleges that, “Complaints were raised concerning Jermaine’s behaviour,” and that he was taken off air after investigation of these accusations. Jenas has worked across Match Of The Day and The One Show, among other productions, at the BBC.

It also added that, “The BBC’s new director of sport Alex Kay-Jelski has been heavily involved in this whole process, and is adamant that his new house is firmly in order, and there are no skeletons.’

“At present, the feeling is he won’t be back on the BBC.”

The BBC told The Sun: “We can confirm Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of the presenting line-up.”

Jenas also works on TNT Sports’ football coverage, and was part of the commentary team for Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town last weekend. He also became the presenter of the pay-TV broadcaster’s Formula E coverage late last year. Broadcast Sport understands Jenas isn’t scheduled to appear on TNT Sports for several weeks, a situation which was already in place before this story broke, and that the broadcaster is unaware of his BBC employment status. It would take any accusations of inappropriate behaviour at TNT Sports seriously and investigate accordingly.

Jenas was also named as the presenter of Channel 4 doc The World’s Most Expensive Trainers, which is being produced by BriteSpark East, after a comission in April 2023 and is yet to air.