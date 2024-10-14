Successful applicants to the broadcaster’s New Voices scheme will receive commentary training by the BBC

The BBC is looking to recruit a new pool of commentators through its New Voices scheme.

Successful applicants will receive training by the BBC.

In previous years, the scheme has helped to identify some of the most talented commentators in the industry, says the BBC.

This includes Clare Thomas, a winner in 2021, who now regularly commentates on women’s rugby. She said: “As someone with a background in production, but fairly new to broadcasting, the New Voices scheme was the perfect catalyst and something for which I’m hugely grateful. Just being selected gave my confidence a tangible boost, but it was in the training that I benefited the most.

“One-on-one sessions with a master of their craft, out and about at top-flight fixtures, is an extraordinary resource. Thinking about it now, I can’t believe how lucky I was, really. I’ve never had such detailed or constructive feedback. It, without doubt, accelerated my development and also left me perfectly placed for opportunities with BBC 5 Live, who are simply a joy to work for. The main things I’ve learnt? Be authentic, stay on top of the action and prep is queen.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport said: “Our sports coverage wouldn’t be the same without our incredible commentators. Whether it’s cricket, football, rugby, tennis or athletics, the voices that tell these stories are imperative to bringing the action to life. We are committed to finding and nurturing the very best sporting talent and this scheme does exactly that. I’m can’t wait to find out who the next generation of sports commentators will be.”

To enter, interested applicants must send a minute of their commentary on a sport of their choice that includes a goal, try, point or basket to

Applicants need to be UK residents, aged 18 and above and include their name, date of birth, and the county they reside in.

The closing date is Friday, 20 December 2024.