BBC Sport has added Steph Houghton, Theo Walcott and Joe Hart to its roster of pundits.

The trio will work across TV, radio and online, with former Lioness Houghton joining immediately after her retirement from playing at the end of last season. She will make her debut on Football Focus on 17 August. She will also work on Match of the Day, live football and shows across BBC Radio 5 Live.

Meanwhile, Hart and Walcott were part of the BBC’s Euro 2024 coverage, and will now work on the broadcaster’s Premier League offering. Hart will makes his Match Of The Day debut this weekend, 17 August, while Walcott will join the show on 15 September. They will also work on other football shows and content across TV, online and audio.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: “I’m so excited to be adding such talented, knowledgeable, brilliant people to our line-up. As much as anything, as a football fan, I can’t wait to hear their analysis.”

Steph Houghton added: “I am excited to be part of BBC Sport’s football coverage, for the upcoming Premier League and WSL 2024/25 seasons. I am looking forward to being able to share my experiences and provide insights into the game that I love”.

Hart said: “I’m very excited, very proud, and looking forward to growing into an incredible role on something that I grew up watching. I want to try and give back as much as I can from the career I’ve had and keep learning.

“I’m thrilled to be in an around an incredible set up, learning first and foremost in a new part of my life. But I’m also trying to transition over and give my opinion from football through my eyes, still being in a position where I see and feel things, trying to get the understanding of what it takes to be at a level and why things happen”.

Theo Walcott commented: “I grew up watching BBC Sport so I’m over the moon to be joining the lineup as a pundit, it’s a dream come true for me and I’m excited to get going.

“Life after retiring from football was always going to be scary but exciting. There’s plenty for me to learn but I can draw on the career I’ve had to offer up different views and opinions. It will be a fantastic challenge for me.”