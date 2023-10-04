BBC Sport has revealed its plans to broadcast four consecutive Major League Baseball Postseason games this Saturday, 7 October.

Four games from the American League Division Series (ALDS) and National League Division Series (NLDS), known as the MLB Saturday Showdown, will air from 6pm on iPlayer, Red Button, and the BBC Sport App. These are the inaugural games from the two leagues, and are each part of a best-of-five series.

The broadcasts have alternative commentary for the UK audience. Melanie Newman (Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball), Xavier Scruggs (MLB Network host and former St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins player), Matt Vasgersian (MLB Network and Fox Sports host), and Jake Peavy (former San Diego Padre ace and World Series-winning former pitcher with the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox) will lead the commentary team, and will be joined by British musician, author, and broadcaster, Felix White.

White, who also features in the BBC’s cricket content, will provide colour commentary. He has prior experience with baseball when covering the London Series earlier this year.

There will also be unique interstitials throughout MLB Saturday Showdown, targeted at educating new fans while also providing content that will appeal further to the localised audience. One series within this will feature six-time MLB All-Star Chase Utley, who will help to guide former England cricketer Stuart Broad as he takes up the challenge of learning what it takes to play baseball. The series will explore the similarities and differences between cricket and baseball and builds on the cross promotional work that has taken place with England cricketers Harry Brook and Issy Wong earlier this year.

This series is part of the five-year deal the BBC agreed with MLB in 2022 to air its London Series as well as regular season games. MLB’s full Postseason is available on TNT Sports. BBC Sport is also covering game one of the World Series on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app on 27 October.