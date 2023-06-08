Cricket documentary How To Win The Ashes has launched on BBC iPlayer and will air on BBC2 at 7pm on 15 June.

The film looks at one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries ahead of both men’s and women’s Ashes taking place over June and July. It includes in-depth interviews with the likes of Ben Stokes, Jimmy Anderson and Glenn McGrath, as well as first hand accounts of the famous 2005 series from Andrew Strauss, Simon Jones, and Adam Gilchrist.

It aims to both relive the on-field action and lift the lid on the behind-the-scenes turmoil during the series, and airs on linear the night before the first men’s Ashes test of the summer - which takes place at Edgbaston 16-20 June.

While Sky Sports will be airing almost all of both the men’s and women’s Ashes live, the BBC will broadcast the first T20 international of the women’s series on BBC1 and iPlayer on 1 July.

The BBC will also have daily highlights of both series at 7pm daily - airing on BBC2 and iPlayer. There is also and Ashes special Tailenders podcast episode, available in video on iPlayer, and Test Match Special will be releasing daily podcasts. England bowler Kate Cross and World Cup winner Alex Hartley’s podcast ‘No Balls’ will also run throughout the series.

Post-Ashes, the BBC will have coverage of England’s men playing a white-ball series against New Zealand and Ireland, and England’s women against Sri Lanka. The series will start on 30 August, with live TV coverage of the matches on 1, 3 and 6 September, plus daily TV highlights.