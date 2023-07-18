The BBC has revealed its plans for the third season of The Hundred, which gets underway next month.

The cricket competition began with record-breaking audiences, but suffered a slight dip in audiences for its second season. It has since been backed by Sky Sports’ head of cricket Bryan Henderson amid reports that its future was under review.

The BBC will broadcast 16 matches this season, with the rest being shown by Sky Sports. Both broadcasters are likely hoping to capitalise on how the men’s and women’s Ashes have drawn attention this summer, breaking records for Sky Sports.

For the BBC, former player and World Cup winner, Isa Guha, will present the action alongside James Anderson, Heather Knight, Moeen Ali, Alex Hartley, Carlos Brathwaite, Tash Farrant, Sir Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan, Phil Tufnell, Tymal Mills and Steven Finn.

Chris Hughes will resume reporting duties alongside Betty Glover, with Nick Bright joining the commentary team.

BBC The Hundred Fixtures 1st August – Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave – women’s & men’s games

2nd August – London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles – men’s game

5th August – Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets – men’s game

9th August – Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals – women’s & men’s games

11th August – Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles – men’s game

12th August – Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave – men’s game

16th August – Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix – women’s & men’s

19th August – Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix – men’s

23rd August – Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave – women’s & men’s

26th August – Women’s Eliminator, Oval

27th August – Women’s & Men’s Final, Lord’s (with a reserve day on Monday 28th)

In addition to the live coverage, the No Balls: The Cricket Podcast will provide an inside view of The Hundred. Hosts and players, Kate Cross and Alex Hartley, will share their experienced insights in the podcast available on BBC Sounds.

The BBC Sport website and BBC radio will also have extensive coverage of the tournament, and its social media channels will share clips of the action as well as behind-the-scenes and fan content.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: “I’m excited to see our summer of cricket coverage continue with The Hundred in August. Our extensive, multi-platform coverage has brought the sport to new audiences over the past two years, and I cannot wait for it to do the same again in 2023.”