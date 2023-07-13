The BBC has agreed a deal with World Netball to air the Netball World Cup later this month.

The tournament, which takes place 28 July - 6 August in Cape Town, South Africa, will be aired live on BBC linear TV and iPlayer from 31 July, with the final across both of those as well as Sounds and the BBC Sport website.

BBC Radio 5 Live will also have coverage of key matches, with commentary of selected games on 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra, including opening weekend fixtures, England v Malawi and England v Scotland.

The BBC also covered the last World Cup, which took place in Liverpool, and has been broadcasting the sport as part of the Commonwealth Games since 1998.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: “We are delighted to be showcasing the Netball World Cup 2023 free to air across the BBC. As a big supporter of women’s sport, we want to bring it to the widest audience possible. With great home nation representation, we’re hoping for plenty of drama and memorable matches.”

World Netball CEO Clare Briegal added: “It is very exciting to be announcing that the BBC will be showing all the action, from day four onwards, of the Netball World Cup 2023.

“For our pinnacle event to be broadcast free-to-air across the UK, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle Of Man is so important on our journey to grow and inspire, enabling the Netball World Cup to reach a wider audience, the fans of the Roses, Thistles and Feathers to follow their team and inspiring more people to get involved in netball.

“We have no doubt that this will be a world-class thrilling event, and we can’t wait to see and hear the fantastic coverage across the BBC. Thank you to the BBC for their continued support.”