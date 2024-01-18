Bouts will be shown on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website is covering the World Boxing Cup: GB Open live from Sheffield.

The tournament features British boxers including light-middleweight Garan Croft, light-flyweight Savannah Stubley, and flyweight Kiaran MacDonald.

The GB Open in the World Boxing Cup is a warm-up event for the Olympic Games in Paris this year. Fighters who perform well have a greater shot at being selected for Olympic qualifiers.

More than 20 boxers from the GB squad will be facing off this week.

The World Boxing Cup is a new competition, and the GB Open is its first event. It takes place at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield this week.

Various bouts will be shown on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (see below).

Schedule: Wed 17 January: 11:00-15:00 GMT and 17:00-21:00 GMT - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app. URL: bbc.co.uk/sport/live/boxing/67968540

Thurs 18 January: 11:00-13:45 GMT and 17:00-19:30 GMT – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app. URL: bbc.co.uk/sport/live/boxing/67968544

Fri 19 January: 11:00-14:00 GMT and 17:00-20:00 GMT – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app. URL: bbc.co.uk/sport/live/boxing/67971065

Sat 20 January: 10:00-12:00 GMT and 13:30-16:30 GMT – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app. URL: bbc.co.uk/sport/live/boxing/67983104

Philip Bernie, interim director of BBC Sport said: “We hope boxing fans will love our coverage of the new GB Open competition live from Sheffield via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. As we gear up to the Olympic Games this summer, it will be exciting to see the British boxing powerhouses in action this week, as they strive for victory and set the tone for their Olympic medal bids.”