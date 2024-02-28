BBC Sport is airing extensive live coverage from the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow on BBC2 and iPlayer.

Gabby Logan leads the BBC’s coverage, which starts at 9.30am on Friday (1 March).

There are 26 titles to be won over the three days. Athletes competing at the event include Noah Lyles, fresh from his three world titles in Budapest last summer, the 400m world champion and world record holder Femke Bol and world record holder in the Men’s Pole Vault, Armand Duplantis.

The British medal charge will be led by 1,500m world champion Josh Kerr who goes in the 3000m on Saturday night, alongside fellow Scot Laura Muir. In the Women’s Pole Vault, Britain’s Molly Caudrey has a great medal chance having jumped higher than anyone this year and Jemma Reekie will be hoping to end the weekend on a high in the Women’s 800m.

The BBC team also includes 2012 Olympic heptathlon champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, 2000 Olympic gold medallist Dame Denise Lewis, former world champion gold medal winning hurdler Colin Jackson and three-time winner of the London Marathon and former world record holder, Paula Radcliffe.

Commentary comes from former 1500m world champion Steve Cram, four time European javelin gold medallist Steve Backley and Andrew Cotter. Former Team GB Olympic sprinter Jeanette Kwakye will cover reaction and news reporting from the mixed zone.

Gabby Logan said: “The World Indoor Athletics Championships are a great chance for fans to get to know the incredible athletes who will be putting everything on the line in the hopes of achieving glory in Glasgow. We’ll be following these breathtaking competitors and their inspiring stories on the BBC all the way through to summer with the highly anticipated Paris Olympics on the horizon.”

Philip Bernie, interim director of BBC Sport, added: “Audiences across the UK can follow live coverage and with expert commentary and analysis as so many great athletes bid for a world title in Glasgow. As we build towards the Paris Olympics, this weekend promises to be dramatic and competitive and we’ll be there for the live action.”