The BBC has revealed its plans for the 2024 Wimbledon tournament, which include Nick Kyrgios and Ash Barty joining the presentation team.

Kyrgios, who isn’t playing due to injury, and retired Barty - who has also been a professional cricketer in the past - will join John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash and Tracy Austin alongside Tim Henman, Johanna Konta and Annabel Croft as pundits and commentators.

Isa Guha will lead the TV presentation from 11am each morning, 1-9 July, on BBC2 before Clare Balding takes over for the afternoons and evenings on BBC1. Qasa Alom will present highlights show Today At Wimbledon every evening on BBC2, with all coverage available on iPlayer.

The entire commentary team consists of Chris Bradnam, James Burridge, Pat Cash, Andrew Castle, Naomi Cavaday, Matt Chilton, Andrew Cotter, Annabel Croft, Katherine Downes, Jo Durie, Colin Fleming, Peter Fleming, Paul Hand, Dom Inglot, Abigail Johnson, Anne Keothavong, Robbie Koenig, David Law, Nick Lester, John Lloyd, Ronald Mcintosh, Alison Mitchell, Nick Monroe, Nick Mullins, Pete Odgers, Arvind Parmar, Louise Pleming, Simon Reed, Candy Reid, Chanda Rubin, Sam Smith, Liz Smylie, Mel South, Todd Woodbridge plus Jayant Mistry, Louise Hunt and Katie O’Brien for the Wheelchair events.

Jo Currie and Joe Wilson will cover the tournament for BBC News, and Chetan Pathak for the Sport section.

In addition, Andy Murray: Will to Win, an in-depth documentary on the tennis star’s life and career, will be available on iPlayer from 20 June. A live Wimbledon Extra channel will also be available on the streaming platform throughout the tournament.

The BBC Sport website will be home to live in-play clips, highlights of the best matches and a selection of the funny and quirky moments in a new vertical video player, while its social channels will post highlights, player interviews and behind the scenes footage.

Philip Bernie, interim director of BBC Sport, said: “Fans can tune into our extensive and exceptional coverage from Wimbledon this year across BBC TV, iPlayer, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Wimbledon is filled with wonderful heritage and always delivers incredible moments. I look forward to seeing what this year’s tournament has in store for us.”