The BBC will broadcast over 250 hours of live coverage from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on its linear channels this summer.

From 26 July - 11 August, the broadcaster will also launch Olympics Extra, a second curated live stream on BBC iPlayer. Warner Bros. Discovery holds the main Olympics rights in the UK, with the BBC licencing its rights from the broadcaster. The BBC, as well as the rest of the EBU, will return to the holding the main rights, alongside Warner Bros. Discovery, from the 2026 Winter Games.

Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, Hazel Irvine, Isa Guha, Jeanette Kwakye, JJ Chalmers and Mark Chapman will present the BBC’s coverage, with analysis for the first time from most decorated female Olympian Laura Kenny, TV personality Fred Sirieix, British long jumper Jazmin Sawyers, Olympic gold medalist Moe Sbihi, and Olympic bronze medalist Vicky Holland.

There will also be reappearances from the likes of Beth Tweddle, Chris Hoy, Denise Lewis, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Kate Richardson-Walsh, Katherine Grainger, Mark Foster, Michael Johnson, Nicola Adams, Rebecca Adlington and Tonia Couch.

The BBC will begin the two-week event at 6:30pm on 26 July, with Balding presenting the opening ceremony while Irvine and Andrew Cotter commentate on BBC1. The sport begins at 8am on 27 July, with Kwakye and Chalmers hosting the morning action on BBC1, Irvine taking over on BBC2 from 1pm, returning to BBC1 at 2pm after the news, and evening events presented by Balding in the swimming arena and Logan at the athletics.

Highlights will be presented by Chapman and Guha on Today At The Games from 22:40-00:00 on BBC1 every evening.

The BBC Sport website will have highlights videos, using the new vertical video feature it recently launched, as well as on its social channels.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport said: “For the first time since London 2012 we have an Olympic Games taking place in a European time zone, which is really exciting for UK audiences. People can tune in to live coverage morning, noon, and night, following all the biggest sporting moments as they happen. We are broadcasting hundreds of hours of coverage on free-to-air platforms and our two carefully curated live feeds and covering all the big stories online, across social media and radio, meaning audiences can keep up to date with all the best of British sporting stories by simply sitting back, relaxing and enjoying the sport.”

BBC TV talent

Athletics

Studio Guests: Jessica Ennis-Hill, Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis

Commentators: Steve Cram, Andrew Cotter, Steve Backley, Colin Jackson, Paula Radcliffe, Jaz Sawyers

Reporter: Sarah Mulkerrins

Badminton (selected matches)

Commentators: Sam Smith, Simon Reed (plus world feed)

BMX

Commentators: Ed Leigh, Tim Warwood

Boxing

Studio Guest: Nicola Adams

Commentators: Ronald McIntosh, Richie Woodhall

Reporter: Andy Stevenson

Canoeing

Commentators: Patrick Winterton, Helen Reeves

Reporter: Matthew Pinsent

Climbing

Commentators: Ed Leigh, Mike Langley (plus world feed)

Reporter: Tim Warwood

Cycling (track & road)

Studio Guest: Chris Hoy, Laura Kenny

Commentators: Chris Boardman, Simon Brotherton

Reporter: Jill Douglas

Diving

Studio Guest: Tonia Couch, Fred Sirieix

Commentators: Kat Downes, Leon Taylor

Equestrian

Commentators: Nick Luck, Andy Austin, Tina Cook, Bobby Hayler

Reporter: Rishi Persad

Gymnastics

Studio Guest: Beth Tweddle

Commentators: Matt Baker, Craig Heap, Christine Still

Reporter: Betty Glover

Hockey

Commentators: Matt Chilton, Simon Mason, Kate Richardson-Walsh (plus world feed)

Mountain biking

Commentators: Matt Payne (for UK mountain bikes, plus world feed)

Rowing

Studio Guest: Katherine Grainger

Commentators: Katie Smith, Moe Sbihi

Reporter: Matthew Pinsent

Sailing

Commentators: Niall Myant, Shirley Robertson

Reporter: Shirley Robertson

Shooting

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

Skateboarding

Commentators: Ed Leigh, Marc Churchill

Reporter: Tim Warwood

Swimming

Studio Guests: Rebecca Adlington, Mark Foster

Commentators: Andy Jameson, Adrian Moorhouse

Reporter: Sharron Davies

Table Tennis (selected matches)

Commentators: Sam Smith, Simon Reed (plus world feed)

Taekwondo:

Studio Guest: Bianca Cook

Tennis (selected matches)

Commentators: Sam Smith, Simon Reed (plus world feed)

Triathlon

Studio Guest: Vicky Holland

Commentators: Matt Chilton, Annie Emmerson

Other reporters

Qasa Alom, Andy Stevenson

The world feed will be used for other events.