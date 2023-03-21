Gabby Logan will lead coverage, with majority of games on linear TV

The BBC has revealed its broadcast plans for the Women’s Six Nations.

Every match will be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport, with the majority on linear TV as well. The tournament will begin with Wales v Ireland (BBC Wales & BBC iPlayer) and England v Scotland (BBC2 & BBC iPlayer) on 25 March.

Gabby Logan will lead the coverage on TV and iPlayer, with Sonja McLaughlan, Catrin Heledd and Ugo Monye also presenting key fixtures through the tournament.

Maggie Alphonsi, Katy Daley-McLean, Jenny Drummond, Sarah Hunter, Donna Kennedy, Heather Lockhart, Sonja McLaughlan, Sene Naoupu, Emily Scarratt, Rachel Taylor, Phillipa Tuttiett and more will join as in-studio pundits and reporters.

Meanwhile, Sara Orchard will lead on commentary duties. Co-commentators include Sarah Hunter, Katy Daley-McLean, Heather Lockhart and Brian Moore.

In addition, special Rugby Union Weekly podcast episodes will also be available on BBC Sounds, and key highlights from every match will be available on the BBC Sport website and app, as well as across our social channels.

BBC Wales will provide live coverage of three Wales games, including the Six Nations opener against Ireland (25 March), France v Wales (23 April) and Italy v Wales (29 April). Live commentary of all of Wales’ matches during the Women’s Six Nations will be on both BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, as well as live coverage on BBC Two Wales and BBC iPlayer with Catrin Heledd presenting.

The Scrum V podcast - hosted by Gareth Rhys Owen - will have Women’s Six Nations news and views.

For Scotland, Scotland’s final three matches will be shown live on the BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer. Iona Ballantyne presents full coverage of France v Scotland (16 April), Scotland v Italy (22 April), and Scotland v Ireland (29 April). In Ireland, Ireland’s game against France (01 April) will be shown live on BBC Northern Ireland.