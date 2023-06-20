The British Basketball League saw a 217% increase in viewers over the 2022/23 season.

This included a 377% increase in viewership for the Play-Offs when compared to the 2021/22 campaign, across YouTube and Sky Sports. There was also a 181% increase in viewership for the EuroCup on BT Sport, which saw the London Lions breaking UK records.

In addition, on social media both live and on-demand video views jumped from 1.4 million to 20 million during the 2022/23 season, and engagements across all platforms grew 492%. This was aided by the launch of various user-generated campaigns including Your Coach which invited grassroots teams to nominate their coach for the Community Coach of the Year Award, as well as a Golden Ball treasure hunt around the Play-Off Finals which took place in each of the hometowns of the 10 teams.

Finally, an end-of-season dunk contest on top of the London O2 Arena featuring Leicester Riders star Blake Bowman contributed to an additional 5.3 million views across the league’s owned and social channels.

The British Basketball League’s head of marketing Joe Edwards said: “The 2022/23 season has been a particularly exciting one as we continue on our mission to make the British Basketball League a household name. The League’s growth is reflected in the end-of-year marketing results in which digital viewership rocketed in comparison to last season. The increased viewership amongst fans and media alike is a clear indication that Basketball is becoming more popular in the UK and it’s a testament to the hard work of the teams, players and the growing in-house British Basketball League team who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes all season to make it a success.”

He added: “I’m already excited to see what is to come next season, and I have every confidence that we will continue to reach new heights and build upon what has been a landmark year for British basketball. Watch this space.”