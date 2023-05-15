Blast and Cineworld have partnered to show the 2023 Paris Major in cinemas across the UK, Europe, and Israel.

The Blast.tv Paris Major is taking place this month, with 24 Counter-Strike teams competing for $1.25m (£1m) in prize money and a place in the final at 4pm BST on 21 May. That final will be shown in 39 cinemas across the UK, Ireland, Israel, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria.

The Paris Major is sponsored by Blast.tv, a D2C streaming platform that Blast launched last year. Broadcast Sport spoke to its chief growth officer Tom Greene about the platform, which hosts both live and non-live content, and its aims last year.

Alexander Lewin, VP of distribution and programming at Blast, said of the Cineworld deal: “The Blast.tv Paris Major is the pinnacle of the annual esports and competitive gaming calendar. We are delighted to team up with Cineworld to bring this unique event live to the big screen in 12 countries worldwide, and enable fans who cannot be in Paris to experience the event in the comfort of their community.”

Shaun Jones, VP of operations at Cineworld Cinemas, added: “We are delighted to be able to offer this unique viewing experience for CS:GO fans in 31 cinemas across the UK and eight more in Europe. What better way to watch the finals than on one of our state of the art screens, with incredible sound alongside 100’s of other fans. We want this watch party to feel exactly like that, a party, so get ready to grab your favourite snacks and cheer on your team for this awesome major final.”