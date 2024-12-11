Pitt shows the camera setup on his ‘F1’ vehicle for the forthcoming F1 film, which has been in production for the last two years

Brad Pitt has shown Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz around the vehicle used in his forthcoming F1 film, which is scheduled for release in June 2025.

Kravitz was given a tour of the car and the camera setup for shooting the scenes on the track, by an enthusiastic Pitt.

Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a veteran racer from the fictional team APX GP. The movie is produced by Warner Bros and Apple, with the production embedding itself in the F1 world for the past two seasons.

APX GP has a full garage setup at races and its Mercedes-designed cars have lined up on the starting grid, alongside all the cars from the real teams.

Kravitz is known for his in-depth technical analysis and insights into the world of Formula One.

He’s been a prominent figure in the F1 community for more than 20 years and is widely respected for his knowledge and passion for the sport.