The British Basketball Federation has partnered with Joymo to launch GB Basketball TV, a D2C streaming platform.

The service will include live match streams, highlights, short and long format video features available live or on demand. It will launch with live coverage of Women’s EuroBasket 2023 (June 15-25), after Joymo acquired the UK rights from FIBA.

That acquisition also means that GB Basketball TV will be the only place to watch the Great Britain U20s, U18s and U16s representative teams compete in the FIBA European Youth Championships later this summer.

There is a range of pay-per-view options including a Summer Pass, with full coverage of all Team GB matches from Women’s EuroBasket 2023 and three age group levels at the FIBA European Youth Championships - a minimum of 45 matches - available for £19.99.

Fans can also watch all matches from the Women’s EuroBasket 2023 competition on Courtside 1891 - the official live streaming home of FIBA’s major events. Plus, all FIBA European Youth Championship matches (except Team GB games) will be broadcast on FIBA YouTube.

In addition, the GB Basketball TV logo will appear on the GB Women’s Basketball team’s shirts, with Joymo becoming an official partner and title sponsor of the side.

Chris Grant, chair of the British Basketball Federation, said: “This is a very important milestone in the development of British Basketball. The launch of GB Basketball TV, and the provision of more opportunities to watch our amazing players compete at all levels, are key pillars in our strategy to grow the game.

“Our partnership with Joymo creates a platform to deliver more coverage in an easily accessible way. Having a single online destination for all our content will enable us to introduce more people to the sport and give our fanbase more of what they want.”

Hannah Griffiths, VP content acquisition & partnerships at Joymo, added: “We are thrilled to be working with British Basketball to power their streaming ambitions and broader digital strategy. This new digital home of the sport can deliver to British Basketball’s most important stakeholders: fans, participants, and commercial partners.

“This is an alliance of great strategic importance for Joymo, showcasing the strength of our proposition as both a platform provider and rights acquisition partner.”

You can access GB Basketball TV here.