British Basketball League side Caledonia Gladiators feature in an eight-part docuseries that has debuted on BBC iPlayer.

The series, Ballers: Ball Or Nothing, was produced by Renowned, and follows the team during the 2022/23 season, during which the Gladiators picked up the franchise’s first silverware in 20 years. It follows the club both on and off the court, with the story built around the introduction of new owners, Steve and Alison Timoney, who rebranded the franchise from the Glasgow Rocks to the Caledonia Gladiators last year.

The first of the 30-minute episodes aired on BBC Scotland on 18 September, with episode two debuting the following day. It is also available on BBC3, and the entire series is now available on iPlayer.

Sean Skelly, Caledonia’s head of men’s basketball, who features heavily in the series, said: “The documentary is a fantastic showpiece for the club over an amazing 12 months. I think it’s fantastic for the fans to get a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes workings. I hope this gets us out to a new audience at an exciting time for us.”

Renowned Films CEO Max Welch added: “It’s a true underdog story following a pivotal season for the Gladiators as they end their trophy drought. With new ownership bringing grand plans and investment to the franchise. The series couldn’t have captured a more exciting time in British Basketball.”