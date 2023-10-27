The agreement brings BBL coverage to fans in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Philadelphia regions

The British Basketball League (BBL) has secured a media rights agreement for coverage of the League’s 2023/24 season with NBC Sports Regional Networks (RSN).

Through the partnership, basketball fans in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Philadelphia regions can now watch British basketball action on NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia, respectively.

The regional sports networks will showcase two weekly games, taking place every Thursday and Friday. It will also air men’s and women’s tentpole events, including the 2024 British Basketball League Trophy Finals (27-28 January), the 2024 British Basketball League All-Star Game (17 March), and the 2024 British Basketball League Playoff Finals (19 May).

This collaboration with NBC Sports Regional Networks opens new horizons for British basketball, says BBL. The partnership underscores the League’s commitment to reaching a broader audience and solidifying its position as a globally competitive sports entertainment product.

BBL chief executive officer, Aaron Radin, said: “This deal between NBC Sports Regional Networks and the British Basketball League signifies a major step forward for our League. Bringing the excitement of British basketball to fans across these regions gives us an opportunity to welcome new fans into our League and showcase our world-class talent – a number of whom hail from American colleges – to new audiences.

“As the CEO of the League and a former NBC Universal employee, I am incredibly proud of this partnership because I know the opportunities this gives our organisation, and British basketball, to reach new fans.”