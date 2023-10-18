Voting is now open for the standout sports TV moment of the year

One of the awards to be revealed during the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 is the TV Moment of the Year, sponsored by dock10.

Rather than being voted for by our teams of sports industry judges, the dock10 TV Moment of the Year is voted for by Broadcast Sport readers.

We’ve selected seven memorable moments from what’s been a very memorable year of sport. These are the shortlist for this category.

The TV Moments of the Year 2023 are:

Joss Kerr Wins Gold in the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships

Katarina Johnson-Thompson Wins Gold in the Heptathlon at The World Athletics Championships

Manchester City Wins the Treble

Max Verstappen Wins 10 consecutive Formula One Grand Prix Races

Michael Smith Hits a Nine-Darter in PDC World Championships Final

Stuart Broad takes a Wicket to tie the Ashes with his Last Ball in Cricket

England Win the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup for First Time Since 2008

Who wins is down to you. To vote, use the box below to choose your TV Moment of the Year.

The winner will be revealed at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 at the London Hilton on Park Lane on 2 November. To book your place at the Awards night, click here.

