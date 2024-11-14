The winners were announced at a star-studded ceremony on 14 November

Broadcast Sport Awards

The 2024 Broadcast Sport Awards winners were revealed on 14 November, at a celebratory gala Awards dinner held at London Hilton on Park Lane, and hosted by Maisie Adam and Suzi Ruffell.

The Awards welcomed almost 700 attendees, including a long list of sports stars and presenters including Clare Balding, Orla Chennaoui, Stuart Broad, Gabby Logan, and more. The ceremony also included specially recorded thank you messages from Michael Johnson and Luke Littler.

The night was a huge celebration of sports production, sports broadcast and sports content - many thanks to the Awards sponsors, dock10, Imago, IMG, base, Limitless Broadcast, Blackmagic Design, Bubble Agency, EMG/Gravity Media, LTN, and Disguise.

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2024 winners are:

Best Use of Tech in a Sports Production sponsored by Vizrt

E1 Series

“The combination of new technology, as well as it being built around a small footprint and operated remotely, was very impressive.”

Best Original Content by a Rights Holder sponsored by Base

The Tour: A Reality Show

“Great original content and thoroughly deserves this award. It was funny, engaging, and relatable to the sport.”

International Programme of the Year

Ons Jabeur: This Is Me

“A standout entry that was engaging, thought provoking…a timeless piece that was well put together.”

Best Social Media Campaign

Rugby World Cup 2023

“They had multiple approaches to the content generation and ideas; and have demonstrated that they have done this with an engaging and fresh approach.”

Pundit of the Year

Michael Johnson

“Speaks with real authority. Their analysis and insight are unmatched.”

Highly Commended: Laura Kenny

Best Visual Storytelling using Data & Insight

Sky Sports F1: Ghost Car Analysis

“The analysts’ knowledge and detail was amazing and we found it so engaging. The way they used so many analytic features in such a slick way, and they used all the technology available to them, to explain in detail, to the viewer.”

Sports Entertainment Programme of the Year

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024

“High-quality entertainment, which continues to bring important issues to millions every year, whilst having sporting fun at its heart!”

YouTube Channel of the Year sponsored by Blackmagic Design

Stephen Hendry’s Cue Tips

“Everyone can learn something from this winning channel. You can tell it is a real labour of love from all those involved.”

Sports Presenter of the Year

Gabby Logan

“They are always incredibly engaging and their knowledge across all sports is so good. They capture the excitement, the atmosphere and emotion of huge events.”

Highly Commended: Reshmin Chowdury

Sustainability Project of the Year

Project Hydrogen Power

“Its impact will be long term and exciting. It will set the bar for live broadcast sustainability projects going forward.”

Under 30 Game Changer/Innovator of the Year

Rose Ayling-Ellis

“A genuine game changer and innovator. This was a fantastic entry and a powerful example of how, with ambition, commitment to change, and support from the production team, the dial can be shifted.”

Sports Commentator of the Year

Rob Hatch

“This commentator’s commentary is akin to poetry with a lyrical lexicon. They have a clever turn of a phrase and boundless enthusiasm.”

TV Moment of the Year sponsored by NEP

Luke Littler at the 2024 Darts World Championships

This winner was voted for by Broadcast Sport readers

Short-Form Content of the Year sponsored by Reuters Imagen

Brentford: Thousands of Stories

“A beautiful story, emotive and well-produced.”

Sports Podcast of the Year

Real Talk

“A breadth of stories that are engaging a new audience.”

Sports Documentary of the Year Series sponsored by The Collectv

Sunderland ’Til I Die

“Original and still one of the best in sport documentaries. It’s raw, gritty, and powerful. It explores what it means to be part of something bigger than just yourself.”

Sports Documentary of the Year Up to 60 Minutes sponsored by IMAGO

Trevino

“Brilliantly made, great storytelling…all very impressive.”

Highly Commended: There’s Only One Rob Burrow

Sports Documentary of the Year Over 60 Minutes sponsored by IMG

Sven

“An authentic and very honest, balanced portrayal of an incredibly complex character.”

Sports Production of the Year (Quadrennial) sponsored by Limitless Broadcast

Warner Bros. Discovery for the Olympic Games Paris 2024

“Super slick with high production values and kept audiences engaged. The logistics, planning, technical and creative power that must have gone into this production team, is extraordinary.”

Highly Commended: BBC Sport’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Sports Production of the Year sponsored by Disguise

Women’s FA Cup Final

“Incredibly well produced, accessible and informative…a clear winner.”

Sports Broadcaster/Streamer of the Year sponsored by EMG & Gravity Media

BBC Sport

“Top-notch presentations and production. They set the standard of sports broadcasting not just in the UK, but globally.”

Sports Production Company of the Year sponsored by dock10

Aurora

“Well presented and has an impressive and diverse slate. They have shown great creativity with their use of AR and graphics, to make sports more understandable and viewer friendly.”

Outstanding Contribution to Sports Broadcasting

Clare Balding

Clare Balding was presented with the Award by BBC head of sport content Philip Bernie.