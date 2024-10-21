The opening speaker session at the Broadcast Sport Summit features speakers from IMG, Aurora, BBC Sport and Snapchat

The opening speaker session at the Broadcast Sport Summit 2024 focuses on how broadcasters and sports content makers can turn challenges into opportunities as the sports broadcasting market continues to rapidly evolve.

The Broadcast Sport Summit takes place at Emirates Stadium, London on 13 November 2024. It hosts a full day of content across two streams, with an exhibition and networking area, showcasing the best in sports production, sports broadcasting, and sports content.

BROADCAST SPORT SUMMIT 2024 - SESSION PROFILE

Turn Challenges into Opportunities as Sports Broadcasting Evolves

9:50-10:25, Plenary Room

Speakers: James Clement, Senior Vice President, Tech & Operations - IMG Dominique Cutts, Chief Content Officer - Aurora Media Worldwide Ben Gallop, Head of Digital and Commissioning - BBC Sport Kahlen Macaulay, Senior Manager, International Sports Partnerships – Snapchat Chair: Jake Bickerton, Editorial Director - Broadcast Sport

Session overview: Streaming, social media and the proliferation of mobile devices have turned sports broadcasting on its head. Sports producers and broadcasters now output across a huge range of platforms and each requires bespoke content and delivery formats.

It’s daunting and ever-evolving, but each new way to reach fans on the platforms they use the most is an opportunity to grow your audience and returns. These opportunities are discussed in detail during this session.

Topics to be discussed in this session:

What does ‘sports broadcasting’ mean in the digital/social age, and how do you evolve to ‘turn challenges into opportunities as sports broadcasting evolves’?

What are standout examples of sports properties that have really maximised the potential of all these platforms and ways of reaching fans?

What’s next for sports broadcasting?

• Is there a future for the ‘traditional’ linear sports TV broadcaster?

• Will we see sports formats finely tuned for reaching audiences across TikTok and social?

• In this new world of sports content, is the power of the athlete as personality and influencer becoming as important as their sporting abilities?

• What role will AI/GenAI play in sports broadcasting in creating and distributing very personalised content, and where what impact will that have on ‘traditional’ sports broadcasts?