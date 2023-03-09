Documentary Sheene will premiere on BT Sport 2 at 10pm on 26 March.

The film celebrates the life of two-time world champion motorcyclist Barry Sheene, from humble beginnings to a legendary status that transcended the world of sport. Fearless to the end, he diced with death on numerous occasions on the way to consecutive World Championships in 1976 and 1977, eventually becoming a household name.

It will cover Sheene’s life, both on and off the track, from his title wins to his near-fatal crash at Silverstone, using archive contributions from some of those that knew him best.

The film is narrated by actor Philip Glenister, well-known for his roles in dramas, such as Life from Mars, which reprise the 1970s. Other contributors include Alwyn Turner, author of a series of books about Britain in the 1970’s featuring many of the key players in Sheene’s era including Tony Benn, Shirley Williams and Dennis Skinner. The film also features Mick Grant, a motorsport contemporary of Sheene, whose style was in sharp contrast to the playboy image presented by Londoner Sheene.

Journalist Stuart Barker, the only journalist to have ridden on the roads with Sheene and author of a bestselling biography on Sheene also features alongside Steve Parrish, former team mate of Sheene at Suzuki, who latterly managed a successful Yamaha team and became a well-known TV motorsport commentator.

Sheene is directed by Daryl Goodrich and produced by Nicholas Unsworth.

Sally Brown, executive producer at BT Sport Films, said: “Sheene’s name resonates beyond motorcycle racing. His ability on the circuit was matched only by his charisma off it. Sheene serves as a fitting eulogy to one of sport’s first truly global superstars.”