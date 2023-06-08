Broadcaster will show the competitions finals for the third year running

BT Sport will air the finals of the FA Disability Cup this month, 24-25 June.

Six Cup Finals are scheduled across the weekend, all taking place at St. George’s Park after national knockout competitions.

Accessible coverage will be a key part of the broadcasts, with British Sign Language and sub-titles available on BT Sport 1 (Saturday 24th) and BT Sport 3 (Sunday 25th). In addition, Enhanced Audio Description delivered by an expert based at St George’s Park will be available on BT Sport 5

BT Sport will also livestream all finals on btsport.com, YouTube and the BT Sport App, and highlights will be available on Channel 4, Saturday 1 July at 10am, then available to be streamed on Channel 4.

FA Disability Cup Finals Weekend schedule Saturday 24 June

- 10.15: Partially Sighted Cup in partnership with the National Partially Sighted Football League – The Futsal Arena

- 12.10: Amputee Cup Final in partnership with England Amputee Football Association – Sir Alf Ramsey Pitch - Indoor 3G

- 14.40: Blind Cup Final in partnership with the National Blind Football League – Tony Larkin Blind Pitch Sunday 25 June

- 10:30: Cerebral Palsy Cup Final in partnership with CP Sport – Sir Alf Ramsey Pitch - Indoor 3G

- 12:40: Powerchair Cup Final in partnership with The Wheelchair Football Association – The Futsal Arena

- 14:40: Deaf Cup Final in partnership with England Deaf Football – Sir Alf Ramsey Pitch - Indoor 3G

Live coverage will run from 10am each day and will be presented by Lynsey Hipgrave alongside Paralympic medallist Ade Adepitan and seven-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockcroft.

Signed analysis will be provided ahead of the Deaf Cup final by Damaris Cooke and Rolf Choutan, who were selected as part of New Signing, a BT Sport and EE initiative to make sports coverage more accessible.