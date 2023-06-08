Broadcaster will show the competitions finals for the third year running

The FA Disability Cup 2023 bt sport

BT Sport will air the finals of the FA Disability Cup this month, 24-25 June.

Six Cup Finals are scheduled across the weekend, all taking place at St. George’s Park after national knockout competitions.

Accessible coverage will be a key part of the broadcasts, with British Sign Language and sub-titles available on BT Sport 1 (Saturday 24th) and BT Sport 3 (Sunday 25th). In addition, Enhanced Audio Description delivered by an expert based at St George’s Park will be available on BT Sport 5

BT Sport will also livestream all finals on btsport.com, YouTube and the BT Sport App, and highlights will be available on Channel 4, Saturday 1 July at 10am, then available to be streamed on Channel 4.

FA Disability Cup Finals Weekend schedule

Saturday 24 June
 - 10.15: Partially Sighted Cup in partnership with the National Partially Sighted Football League – The Futsal Arena
 - 12.10: Amputee Cup Final in partnership with England Amputee Football Association – Sir Alf Ramsey Pitch - Indoor 3G
 - 14.40: Blind Cup Final in partnership with the National Blind Football League – Tony Larkin Blind Pitch

Sunday 25 June
 - 10:30: Cerebral Palsy Cup Final in partnership with CP Sport – Sir Alf Ramsey Pitch - Indoor 3G
 - 12:40: Powerchair Cup Final in partnership with The Wheelchair Football Association – The Futsal Arena
 - 14:40: Deaf Cup Final in partnership with England Deaf Football – Sir Alf Ramsey Pitch - Indoor 3G

Live coverage will run from 10am each day and will be presented by Lynsey Hipgrave alongside Paralympic medallist Ade Adepitan and seven-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockcroft.

Signed analysis will be provided ahead of the Deaf Cup final by Damaris Cooke and Rolf Choutan, who were selected as part of New Signing, a BT Sport and EE initiative to make sports coverage more accessible.