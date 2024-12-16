Kayla White, head of influencer marketing at EssenceMediacom, looks at how broadcasters can lean into the growth of influencers

Few programmes have dominated broadcasting slots like Match of the Day (MOTD).

Whether it was Des Lynam’s presenting during the ‘80s and ‘90s, or Gary Lineker and his assortment of analysts since the turn of the century – the BBC has been blessed with a host of television icons for its popular football highlights show.

But times change, and Lineker’s quarter-century of hosting MOTD is slated to finish at the end of the season. This is a chance for the BBC to review what it wants the future of its football coverage to look like, not just on the flagship show but across all programmes.

While we await which big star will take on the MOTD mandate, the BBC is searching for fresh talent, announcing a reality show to find the next football expert. This may not sound earth-shattering, but here’s where it really moves the goalposts: the show is exclusively for influencers and content creators.

The broadcaster clearly acknowledges the need to adapt to better engage younger, more diverse audiences, particularly Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Influencers have proven to be an effective channel in their own right, and a broadcaster’s ability to leverage their success within a broader media strategy is a key strategic advantage.

Master this, and adapting to shifting viewing habits will be as effortless for broadcasters as scoring into an open net.

Linear TV is missing penalties

Before looking at how to engage influencers as a media channel, the question has to be asked: why would broadcasters want to do it in the first place?

It’s no secret that linear TV figures are on the decline, particularly with younger people. Ofcom’s research has found that less than half of Gen Z watch TV weekly.

Research also points to a ‘narrowing and splitting’ of entertainment consumption. The proliferation of online media means we’re all watching entertainment at different times, on different screens and frequently alone. Across the board, viewing is becoming an increasingly solitary affair for 16-34-year-olds, who are also less likely to engage in longer-form content.

Social media and the influence of algorithms are driving this change. Broadcasters need to understand where they fit in this new digital world to reengage those audiences where they’re spending the most time. This can seem like a difficult and overwhelming proposition. But to find the answer, broadcasters need only look to a bastion of modern culture: Taylor Swift.

Swifties enter their NFL era

Few examples of social media engaging viewership through influencers shine quite as brightly as Taylor Swift’s beloved romance with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Their love story is one with profound impact, extending well beyond the realm of personal connection. It has left a lasting imprint, not only on the world of American football but also on the rise of Swift as she stepped confidently into her NFL era, capturing hearts and headlines alike.

From direct coverage during the games to 30-second promos being shared on X, the sports organisation realised this was an unexpected ‘partnership’ which could reap the rewards. And it worked. Ticket sales to games rose, Kelce jersey sales reportedly skyrocketed by 400% and NFL viewership increased by 53% amongst teenage girls and 24% for 18- to-24-year-olds. And even better, it achieved a far greater victory by fostering cross-generational connections between fathers and their daughters.

While this illustrates the raw power of fandoms, not every broadcaster can rely on a star of Swift’s global magnitude. However, while celebrities are an effective asset for making a short-term splash, partnering with influencers that genuinely connect with their audience and their sport is the key to driving long-term and sustained, community-led growth.

Relevance is the new golden boot

Broadcasters need to acknowledge younger audiences’ unique consumption habits. For example, 75% of Gen Z consumers follow and engage with content creators online. Tapping into these influencers’ star power and loyal following can be the first step to injecting new life and passion into traditional programming.

Influencers harness a sense of relatability that can provide a fresh take on conventional media formats - a fact which hasn’t been lost on US broadcasters. Going back to the NFL, Twitch streamer TimTheTatMan featured in the Super Bowl 53 main commercial, while YouTuber Scooter Magruder saw one of his popular videos streamed live on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. It wasn’t the first time Magruder had been linked to Amazon, with the retail giant partnering with him to host VIP experiences as part of its match coverage already back in 2022.

The NFL has proven adept at proactively leveraging content creators and integrating digital-era personalities to stay relevant. These content creators have a dedicated fanbase, and the NFL gives them the space online to share their unique and real-time thoughts on the sport with their audience, bringing them to the broadcast.

Slowly but surely, this type of creator-led approach is starting to be seen on this side of the pond from the BBC’s competitors. The future of ITV’s rugby highlights show is being placed in the hands of social media influencers like Ruckstar Lizzie, Squidge and Rugby Nause to reach a new generation of supporters. And Sky Bet is making waves on YouTube with The Overlap and its Saturday Social channels.

This is very similar to what the BBC is proposing with its football coverage. But the learning broadcasters should take from these partnerships is relevance. These are all creators who are genuinely and equally engaged with the sport, making their partnerships with a broadcaster more poignant and natural - a relevant extension of the content they already create for their followers.

An influencer partnership can help make a splash, but broadcasters need to always think ahead - is this sustainable for long-term viewership? Answering this question won’t just bring in new audiences, it will keep them there.

Influencers are the new team players

Just as a manager is judged on transferring a new player into their seasoned squad, broadcasters have to consider how they integrate influencers and content creators into their starting line-up. You can’t just buy your way into cultural relevance. Authenticity, creativity and relevance are the order of the day - not simply exposure.

Broadcasters must actively participate, working with people who resonate with their audience’s values, interests and the communities they engage in. The success of the BBC’s search for the next face of football will hinge on understanding what it is that makes influencers so successful. But more than that - it’s about learning about the channels they operate on, and the genuine long-term value they bring to the table. Create a game plan with this mindset, and it won’t take long for both broadcaster and influencer to be called up for the starting lineup.

Kayla White is head of influencer marketing at EssenceMediacom