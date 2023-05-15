David James: The One And Only is available on NOW after airing 14th May

Sky Sports has launched a new documentary, David James: The One And Only, examining the past, present and future of representation in goalkeeping.

James, the only black goalkeeper to represent a senior England national team, presents the documentary, which draws on the experiences over 25 diverse goalkeepers across global men’s and women’s teams. This includes exclusive interviews with footballers such as former Newcastle United star Shaka Hislop, Morocco’s World Cup semi-finalist Yassine Bounou, and Tottenham and Jamaica ace Becky Spencer.

David James: The One And Only premiered on Sky Sports Premier League at 7.30pm on Sunday 14th May, and is now available to stream on NOW. It will also re-air on the Sky Documentaries channel this Sunday, 21 May, at 7:20pm.

Mark Alford, director of Sky Sports News, said: “David’s legacy as a footballer is hugely important, but his experience as a black goalkeeper remains far too rare. Sky Sports is committed to using our platform to bring these diverse stories to life. We have a dedicated team in Sky Sports News helping to shine a light on the experiences of under-represented groups in sport.

“I am proud that the team are publishing this documentary alongside such an icon as David, as the industry collectively works to champion greater representation in sport.”