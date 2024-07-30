The matches will be available through a standalone channel that’s available separately or on top of a standard DAZN subscription

DAZN has acquired the broadcast rights to the English Football League’s National League, National League North and National League South.

The deal covers the UK and is on a global and exclusive basis. It’s DAZN’s first investment into domestic rights for men’s football in England and “represents a significant addition to DAZN’s portfolio of English football internationally,” says the streaming service.

With 24 teams in each of the three competitions, subscribers will be able to access a wealth of live games as well as catch up on highlights, and watch official full match replays. Notable clubs that compete in the National League include Oldham Athletic, Rochdale, York City, Hartlepool United and Southend United.

DAZN will take over production for the broadcasting of games with all 557 National League matches to be streamed on the platform as well as a significant selection of top National League North and National League South matches.

DAZN will offer National League TV as a standalone channel which can be purchased separately, or on top of, a standard DAZN subscription.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN’s technology makes us uniquely placed to create destinations for sports fans, and this multi-year partnership NLS will allow us to create a global home for the National League, helping fans better access the teams they are so passionate about, while creating engagement opportunities to access new audiences. This is the latest in a series of channel deals which leverage DAZN’s scale and industry-leading tech stack to revolutionise the way rights holders increase exposure to domestic and international audiences and develop their sport digitally and commercially”.

Mark Ives, general manager of National League System, added: “We are incredibly excited about this groundbreaking long term joint venture with DAZN, one of the biggest players in sports broadcasting and the deal demonstrates the continuing growth and reach of the National League. The global exposure that DAZN will bring the league, and our clubs cannot be overstated. DAZN will be using their vast expertise in sports broadcasting and streaming to allow fans in both the UK, and internationally, to access live matches across all connected devices like never before. “We look forward to working very closely with them to enhances the viewing experience for all fans that can’t be at the stadium, which we believe is to the full benefit of our clubs and supporters.”

DAZN’s deal will see matches previously shown on the existing National League TV direct-to-consumer service move over to DAZN.