DAZN has appointed Elena Novokreshchenova to the newly-created role of global CEO of freemium.

She will lead the rollout of a new global free tier in DAZN, which was announced late last year. It will include live events, video-on-demand, news, stats, archives, shoulder content, and social features.

Novokreshchenova has over 20 years’ experience working at tech start-ups, scale-ups, and PLCs. Most recently, she was managing director for Europe at Entain, and she has also held senir roles at Remitly, and Expedia.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN’s objective is to become the one-stop application for every sports fan worldwide. We are on a fast path to creating the ultimate destination for sports fans. The development of a free tier in DAZN will aid the discoverability of DAZN’s brand and capabilities, allow more and different opportunities to transact with our users, and create a funnel to our premium sports content and services. The appointment of Elena underscores DAZN’s commitment to expanding our reach globally by bringing 1 billion users onto our platform; her expertise and leadership will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious goals.”

Novokreshchenova added: “I am excited to join DAZN at such a critical point in its continuing development. The business’s progress, over a short period of time, has been impressive, and leading the rollout of the global freemium offering is a fantastic opportunity. DAZN has already made significant strides in revolutionizing the sports streaming industry. I look forward to driving further growth by making the platform even more accessible to sports fans worldwide and working with partners to deliver DAZN’s products and services to an increasingly broad base of users. It’s a real opportunity to join a great team at an important point in DAZN’s trajectory.”