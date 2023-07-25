DAZN has launched in Belgium, Portugal, and Taiwan with rights from its acquisition of Eleven.

The platform completed its acqusition of Eleven earlier this year, and will continue to support its channels in these markets through the DAZN app and linear pay-tv. This will mean that DAZN users will now be able to access the Jupiler Pro League, Serie A, NFL and NBA in Belgium; the Premier League and Champions League in Portugal; and LaLiga, Major League Baseball and the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan.

DAZN has a global offering as well, but has added Belgium, Portugal, and Taiwan to its core territories - joining Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Canada, the US and the UK.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “DAZN is absolutely committed to growth. That means growing our user base, the number and range of premium sports rights we can offer DAZN customers, and expanding our core markets. The addition of Belgium and Portugal to Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain where DAZN has leading domestic football rights or other internationally renowned competitions such as the English Premier League or UEFA Champions League, is great news for DAZN and our ever-increasing number of subscribers.

“DAZN has achieved so much over the past year, securing deals and partnerships that are the foundations of the ambitious future scale of the business. Transitioning Eleven is a significant part of that, and I am positive that our new customers will be enjoying the access to more content, better technology, and a whole new world of possibilities that will be delivered by DAZN in the coming months and years as we create the world’s ultimate sports platform.”