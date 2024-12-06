In a five year deal, from 2025, DAZN will show around 80% of all Bundesliga games in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

DAZN has extended its Bundesliga rights in Germany and other DACH markets.

In a five year deal, from 2025, the Bundesliga Konferenz and all Sunday matches will be available live exclusively on DAZN, in an expanded offering that will cover around 80% of all Bundesliga games.

DAZN will show 240 matches per season (up from 106), including the Saturday Konferenz.

The Bundesliga Konferenz, new to DAZN, is a live simulcast format that covers multiple simultaneous matches live on Saturday afternoons. The streamer’s coverage will cut between games to showcase highlights in real-time.

DAZN has held rights to Bundesliga outside the DACH region since 2017, showing the league’s games in Belgium, Spain, Portugal and Canada.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “The renewal of our partnership with the DFL, resulting in the expansion of DAZN’s offering of Bundesliga games from the coming season, cements DAZN as the home of football in Germany. It’s a fantastic outcome for the league, clubs and fans, and highlights DAZN’s enduring appeal as the partner of choice for the world’s biggest leagues. DAZN will continue to offer the most comprehensive range of live football in one place, creating an unrivalled home for fans worldwide.”

Alice Mascia, DAZN DACH CEO, added: “We are extremely happy to expand our long-term partnership with the DFL and the Bundesliga clubs until 2029. With this investment, we are increasing our Bundesliga coverage and committing to bring even more accessibility and innovation to all football fans. Together with the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the top international leagues, the new Bundesliga media rights confirm that DAZN is the unrivalled home of football providing fans the best football experience in one place.”