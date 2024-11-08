DAZN has launched National League TV, the new home for National League, National League North and National League South in the UK and over 200 markets globally, Broadcast Sport can reveal.

DAZN originally acquired the rights to the competitions in the summer, and announced plans to integrate the National League TV streaming service, which originally launched in 2022, into its own platform as part of a partnership between the broadcaster and league.

National League TV is available as a standalone subscription through DAZN, much like its NFL Game Pass arrangement. All 557 National League games will be available on the service, as well as a selection of National League North and South fixtures, at £10 for a week pass, £24.99 for a month pass, or £18.99-a-month if fans agree to an annual subscription - the same pricing as it had been when an in-house National League platform.

Existing National League TV subscribers have been migrated across, and will be able to continue to access content on the new platform. They will now be able to watch on more devices, with National League TV available through all the devices that DAZN is compatible with.

DAZN is handling production of the fixtures, with select matches chosen for upscaled broadcasts with full presentations and multi-camera production. All other games will be remotely produced, with a single-camera onsite as well as local commentator, for which DAZN is working with 247.tv.

This is DAZN’s first domestic football rights deal in the UK. It already broadcasts LaLiga in Spain, Serie A in Italy, Ligue 1 in France and Bundesliga in Germany. Broadcast Sport understands that DAZN will be investing in marketing the National League, including working with the individual clubs and well-known local fans to produce social media content. National League TV itself will initially focus on live content, as well as highlights and full match replays.