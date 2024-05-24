The streamer has provided some facts and figures around its coverage of the FA Cup, the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, LaLiga and women’s football

DAZN has released a number of viewership insights about its football content, across different global territories.

The sports streamer has provided highlight facts and figures around its coverage of the FA Cup, the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, LaLiga and women’s football.

FA Cup

While not providing specific viewing figures, DAZN says DAZN Germany saw a 45% increase in the total number of viewers watching the semi-finals from the 2022/23 season to the 2023/24 season.

On DAZN Spain and DAZN Japan, the Manchester United v Liverpool (17 March 2024) match attracted the highest viewership on DAZN’s platform, while the Manchester City vs. Chelsea (20 April 2024) semi-final was the most popular match for DAZN Italy.

Premier League

On DAZN Spain and DAZN Portugal, the Liverpool v Manchester City match (10 March 2024) received the largest audience this season, while the Manchester United v Manchester City match (29 October 2023) was also in the top three most-watched of the league’s matches.

For DAZN Portugal, interviews with Marco Silva, Bruno Fernandes, as well as with Andreis Pereira and João Palhinha have been particularly popular with DAZN’s users, says the streamer.

Serie A

The most popular matches this season, offered on DAZN Italy, were Inter v Juventus (4 February 2024), Juventus v Inter Milan (26 November 2023) and Napoli v Inter Milan (3 December 2023), which each attracted over 2m viewers.

The total viewership for this season on DAZN Italy is around 210m viewers.

Bundesliga

Since December, the most popular matches offered on DAZN Germany have been VfL Bochum v FC Bayern München (18 February 2024), Bayer 04 Leverkusen v SV Werder Bremen (14 April 2024), and SC Freiburg v FC Bayern München (1 March 2024) – with the most popular match picking up an audience of more than 1.6m viewers.

LaLiga

On DAZN Spain and DAZN Portugal, the most popular match this season was Barcelona v Real Madrid (28 October 2023), with Barcelona v Girona (10 December 2023) also ranking in the top three in both geographies amongst most-watched matches from the league.

Meanwhile, DAZN Spain’s “El Clásico de una Nueva Generación” programme drew a large audience from LaLiga fans, says DAZN.

Women’s football

DAZN says it holds the largest portfolio of women’s football rights in the world. The Visa FanZone, launched for the UWCL quarter-finals and running through to the final, has reached fans in 170 countries in six different languages. This promoted Visa’s “Pep Talk” concept - delivered via a live chat function native to the DAZN platform and including polls, quizzes and prizes, such as a VIP trip to the UWCL final.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals in March and April, respectively, delivered 72m VISA brand impressions and 890,000 chat messages, votes and reactions in the Visa FanZone.

Tom Burrows, EVP, global head of rights at DAZN, said: “DAZN is unquestionably the home of men’s and women’s football, delivering an unprecedented portfolio of football content that brings fans worldwide to the heart of the action. We collaborate closely and strategically with the world’s largest leagues and rights holders to grow and sustain a passionate and engaged audience of sports fans. DAZN looks forward to continuing to deliver the best football content as the ultimate sports entertainment platform.”