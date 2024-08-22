DAZN has picked up rights for H2O Racing events, including the F1H2O World Championship and the Aquabike World Championship. It has also agreed a broadcast deal with Brinx World Downhill Skateboarding Championship.

Starting from the next races – UIM F1H2O Grand Prix of Shanghai China and UIM ABP Aquabike Grand Prix of Lake Toba Indonesia – DAZN will air live broadcasts of every race as well as highlights coverage for audiences worldwide.

Raimondo di Sana Germano, general manager H2O Racing, said: “We are delighted to partner with DAZN, a company that shares our passion for delivering thrilling and engaging sports content to fans worldwide. This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for H2O Racing to showcase the excitement and intensity of the F1H2O and Aquabike championships to a broader audience. With DAZN’s extensive reach and expertise in sports broadcasting, we are confident that our fans will enjoy an enhanced viewing experience like never before. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will take our championships to new heights.”

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group added: “This global partnership with H2O Racing will excite our huge motorsports audience base who will be able to watch all H2O Racing content for free. DAZN and H2O Racing are joined by a commitment to building a sporting landscape for the fan of the future. With innovative technology at the heart of this growth, we look forward to providing thrilling content to audiences around the world. Fans of the events will be able to access all the best action at no cost on DAZN and we look forward to exciting them with our portfolio of motorsports and other premium content”.

Meanwhile, DAZN has also announced announce a global multi-year broadcast deal with Brinx World Downhill Skateboarding Championship (WDSC) which will see DAZN broadcast all WDSC events live across over 200 territories worldwide.

WDSC features the best action from both Downhill Skateboarding and Street Luge. Coverage of WDSC will be live of DAZN in time for the next event in the 2024 international series, which will take place in Wales from the 5-8 September. DAZN will live broadcast every race as well as offer highlights and other VOD content.