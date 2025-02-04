It will air the full match, the famed halftime show, and a wide range of NFL-related content around the event

DAZN says it’s planning to stream “the most immersive Super Bowl viewing experience” to date to NFL Game Pass subscribers.

DAZN’s coverage, via NFL Game Pass, includes:

Super Bowl LIX, as well as the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Original American broadcast with US pregame show, ads and analysis

2025 NFL Draft, 2025 NFL Combine, NFL Network 24/7 live, and on-demand shows like Hard Knocks

On-the-go, multi-territory streaming from any device

Multiple language options for commentary

Full game replays and condensed highlights

NFL Game Pass Season Pro Ultimate tier subscribers can also watch the Super Bowl in HDR, with enhanced brightness and clarity.

There will be a range of programming ahead of the main event, including The Hurry Up Live at Radio Row – an NFL social vodcast that will feature exclusive guest interviews, fan segments and challenges.

This includes a gameday takeover with New York Giants player Jakob Johnson’s, including behind-the-scenes content and deep in-game analysis in both English and German.

Additionally, on-platform features and vlogs in English and Spanish will dive into predictions and player spotlights.

Meanwhile, there will be social media content in seven languages – Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, French, Italian, German, and English.

NFL Game Pass is available through the DAZN platform either as a standalone subscription or an add-on to an existing DAZN plan to customers worldwide, excluding the United States and China.

Fans can sign up to watch Super Bowl LIX for £0.99 and gain full access to DAZN’s NFL content portfolio until 31 July 2025.

Pete Oliver, DAZN growth markets CEO, said: “Super Bowl LIX – a milestone event in the global sporting calendar – will mark the end of two hugely successful seasons that the NFL Game Pass has been available on DAZN. Throughout this time, we’ve supported the growth of the global popularity of the NFL, launching new features like Multiview and enhancing the viewing experience for NFL Game Pass subscribers. We look forward to continuing this positive momentum in the coming years of our partnership with the NFL.”