For the 2024 season, it will provide streaming options and features, and access to every game with US broadcast and halftime analysis

DAZN has rolled out a number of additional features with this season’s NFL Game Pass.

In the first year of the NFL Game Pass, viewership across Super Bowl LVIII week on DAZN increased 61% year-on-year, and the number of NFL Game Pass subscribers grew by 30% year-on-year.

For the 2024 season, fans will get new streaming options and features, and access to every game with US broadcast and halftime analysis, and an increased number of games will be shown with local commentary.

There will also be on-demand replays, highlights and shows that can be downloaded directly to the DAZN app.

Fans can also personalise their experience by opting in to ad-free replays and hiding games’ stats and scores to avoid spoilers and receive a live game experience.

NFL Game Pass enables fans to stream every game live, including the 2024 International Games as well as Super Bowl LIX, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, NFL Originals, DAZN programming, documentaries and much more.

It also includes 40-minute highlight videos and a coaches’ perspective stream with an aerial view of the field, for a better analysis of tactical plays.

DAZN will also offer a free game every week to its users, as part of a strategic move to bring the NFL to new audiences across the world.

NFL Game Pass can be accessed as a standalone package or as an add-on to an existing DAZN subscription.

Shay Segev, CEO at DAZN Group, said: “After an immensely successful first season working together, DAZN’s partnership with the NFL has surpassed expectations. DAZN is helping the NFL grow its international reach, expand its fan base and deliver an unparalleled out-of-stadium entertainment experience. Continuously changing the game, DAZN will offer NFL fans a huge variety of content and features to make this another unforgettable season, keeping fans engaged and entertained, and attracting new supporters to the thrilling world of the NFL.”

Sameer Pabari, managing director, International Media at the NFL added: “Season one of our partnership with DAZN saw a shared ambition to bring the very best of the NFL to global audiences. We look forward to season two and continuing to accelerate collective efforts to take the game to new audiences and drive global fan growth in new and innovative ways.”