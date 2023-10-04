DAZN has agreed a deal with the Italian FA and agency S&T Sports for the Serie A Femmenile.

The top division of women’s football in Italy, the agreement covers the domestic market as well as two games-a-week in the UK, Germany, Spain, Canada, Portugal, Belgium, Japan, and Austria, and one game-a-week in the US. The broadcaster also airs the men’s Serie A in Italy, as well as Japan and DACH.

DAZN has made significant investments into women’s football, including being the UEFA Women’s Champions League broadcaster across Europe and making games available for free on YouTube, and women’s sport specific streaming packages in DACH and Spain. It recently acquired women’s football platform ata football, creating a a women’s football vertical with its founders Esmeralda Negron and Hannah Brown staying on to run it.

Hannah Brown, DAZN’s co-CEO of women’s sport, said: “DAZN already has a highly significant football offering in Italy. With the addition of Serie A Femminile eBay, we are delivering more value and premium content. It demonstrates DAZN’s commitment to raising the profile and accessibility of women’s football and reinforces our strategic commitment to investing in, developing, and championing women’s football in our core markets as well as on a multi-territory basis. We already hold the domestic rights to top-flight women’s football in Germany, Spain and Japan, as well as global rights to the UEFA Women’s Champions League and Spain’s Liga F, plus NWSL outside of the US.”