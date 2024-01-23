DAZN has taken its free tier for registered users global building on a successful launch in Germany last month.

The tier includes a selection of live matches each week for registered users on DAZN and partner channels, without a subscription. It begins with the Riyadh Season Cup, which will see Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, Neymar’s Al Hilal, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr all taking part.

In the UK, the tier also includes every match from the UEFA Women’s Champions League, following DAZN’s decision to remove its paywall from women’s football, as well as content from Liga F, Serie A Femminile ebay, D1 Arkema, Barclay’s Women’s Super League, Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga and the Saudi Women’s Premier league.

Some of the free offering will depend on DAZN’s rights in certain territories, with the FA Cup clash between Tottenham and Manchester City available in Italy this week, Fulham and Liverpool’s League Cup semi-final match available in Germany, and more.

There is also be a selection of live boxing and MMA bouts, as well as a catalogue of archive fights, the DAZN Boxing Show and before- and beyond-the-bell content.

Registered users have access to on-demand content such as highlights and documentaries, and DAZN’s integrated products and services, including news, scores and statistics, free-to-play games and quizzes, betting, and podcasts.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “We want all sports fans to join DAZN and enjoy sport, which is why we have opened the DAZN platform and are giving a great selection of content each week for fans to enjoy for free. In addition to this, free registered users can access merchandising, betting and gaming products with one login. Our aim is to become the go-to sports destination platform for all sports fans in all countries – thereby delivering the best proposition for rights holders and the best app for fans and reaching 1 billion customers.”