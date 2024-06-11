The multi-fight deal begins on 29 June with boxing live from the Skydome Arena, Coventry

DAZN has agreed a multi-fight deal with boxing promoter GBM Sports to stream its boxing events.

The organisation was created by heavyweight boxer Izzy Asif from Sheffield, and recently recruited Adam Smith, ex-Sky Sports, as director of broadcasting.

Asif said: “This partnership with DAZN marks a pivotal moment for GBM Sports. We are thrilled to bring our high-quality boxing content to a wider audience through DAZN’s extensive platform. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are committed to delivering top-tier sports entertainment for fans worldwide.”

Smith added: “We are honored to align with DAZN to showcase our boxing events to a global audience. This partnership will undoubtedly enhance the viewing experience for fans and provide a platform for our talented boxers to shine on an international scale.”

The first GBM Sports event to be aired by DAZN will be on 29 June, live from the Skydome Arena, Coventry.