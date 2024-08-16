DAZN will stream Chelsea Women’s friendly match with Gotham FC.

Taking place at 7pm Eastern Time (12am in the UK) on 19 August, the match sees the WSL and NWSL champions go head to head. It will be available to global viewers through DAZN’s free tier, and the broadcaster is working with both Gotham FC and Chelsea FC Women to maximize global fan engagement through joint promotional efforts. This includes enhanced social coverage, including behind-the-scenes access on matchday to enrich their viewing experience.

DAZN is the UK broadcaster of the NWSL, and also shows Chelsea as the UK broadcaster of the UEFA Women’s Champions League - which it shows through a mixed free-to-air and subscription strategy.

“We are pleased to enhance our summer friendly coverage with this matchup between the champions of two of the best leagues in the world,” Co-CEO Women’s Sports, DAZN Esmeralda Negron. “Working with Gotham FC and Chelsea FC to promote this premier match up to fans for free is a key part of our strategy to build a global community for women’s soccer. Our collaborative approach is essential to our growth, we look forward to reaching and engaging the global fanbases of these two leading clubs with this unique match played in the US.”

In addition, Gotham’s local broadcast partner, MSG Networks, will show the game in the New York area.