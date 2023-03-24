It will show at least two matches per week and non-live content, including highlights, on DAZN and DAZN’s Women’s Football YouTube channel

DAZN has acquired the non-exclusive broadcasting rights to the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the leading women’s football league in the US.

DAZN will show the 2023 season in Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, UK, France, Belgium, Portugal, Scandinavia (Norway, Denmark, Sweden), Brazil, and the Netherlands. Its content will include the NWSL regular season, including the playoffs, championship, and the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup.

It will show at least two matches per week and non-live content, including highlights, on DAZN and DAZN’s Women’s Football YouTube channel, geo-targeted in those key markets.

The NWSL season starts on Saturday (25 March), with players including Ballon d’Or Féminin winner Megan Rapinoe, former co-captain of the US national team, Alex Morgan, and US national team star Rose Lavelle.

The UKG NWSL Challenge Cup begins in April and will be played concurrently with the regular season as a six-week tournament running through to September.

DAZN says it will help fast-track the growth of the league in Europe and around the world through its channels.

Andrea Ekblad, VP Women’s Sports says: “We are very excited to be adding one of the best women’s football leagues in the world to our platform this weekend. The NWSL adds to our growing portfolio of premium women’s football rights, including UEFA Women’s Champions League, Frauen Bundesliga, Finetwork Liga F, Barclays FA Women’s Super League, Vitality Women’s FA Cup and WE League. DAZN is the global home of women’s football and committed to increasing visibility around the game, closing the coverage gap, and driving its commercialisation. We can’t wait to showcase some of the best players in the world on DAZN.”