Every round of the season will be broadcast for free to fans around the world

DAZN will broadcast the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) season to fans worldwide for free.

It will air every round of the 2024 WSX season live, as well as highlights from each race weekend.

The season begins on 26 October at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, and will continue with a double-header event at HBF Park in Perth, Australia, on 23-24 November. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, will host the season finale on 4 December.

The Championships feature 28 full-time riders across two competitive classes. lt sees reigning two-time World Champion, Ken Roczen, attempt to defend his title against tough competition which includes Motocross and Supercross legend Eli Tomac.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “DAZN will harness its cutting edge-technology and unmatched global reach to drive audience growth for the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship. Offering fans across the globe the opportunity to watch this season for free marks a major step in expanding the visibility of this thrilling sport.”

Tom Burwell, CEO, FIM World Supercross Championship, added: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to bring the FIM World Supercross Championship to a global audience with DAZN in 2024 and, more importantly, that it’s free-to-air for fans all over the world. We want our sport to be watched and enjoyed by as many people as possible, and this partnership with DAZN goes a long way to making that a reality.”