DAZN has revealed a documentary going behind-the-scenes of the Day Of Reckoning fight night.

The card took place in Riyadh earlier this year, and featured Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Daniel Dubois, and more. DAZN and TNT Sports shared the event in the UK, with DAZN showing it globally. The documentary is now available through DAZN.

The documentary was produced by We Go Again Studios, which also produced Netflix’s Battle Of The Baddest film about Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou’s bout last year. This film looks at the lives, training camps, and mindsets of the fighters and the promoters, with interviewees including Frank Warren, Eddie Hearn, Joshua, Wilder, Joseph Parker, Otto Wallin, Dmitry Bivol and more.

Shay Segev, CEO of, DAZN said: “With over 150 live fight nights a year, DAZN is the undisputed global home of boxing. We are honoured to have been chosen to carry this unmissable behind the scenes documentary recounting this blockbuster night from formation to the final bell.”

Tom Day, director and producer at We Go Again Studios, said: “The Day of Reckoning felt like a turning point in boxing. It showcased that anything is possible - all thanks to His Excellency. This film delves behind the curtain in to how ‘the greatest boxing card ever’ was made and follows the ensemble of protagonists from all corners of the globe as they prepare for an evening of boxing that will change the course of the heavyweight division.”