Marie Donoghue has left her role as VP of global sports video at Prime Video.

Donoghue joined the company in 2018, and her five-and-a-half years at Prime Video has seen it pick up major sports rights across the US and UK as it made its first major moves into sport. These rights have included the NFL, Premier League, Champions League, and more.

However, in the UK it has recently lost its tennis rights to Sky Sports, and will no longer show the Premier League from next season - with Sky Sports again picking up the extra games. It will begin showing the Champions League in the UK from the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign, and recently picked up the rights to Wimbledon in Germany and Austria.

Donoghue reported to global head of sports Jay Marine at Prime Video. Before arriving at the streaming giant, she worked at ESPN for 19 years, including in a number of senior content and business affairs roles.