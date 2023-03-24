Horse racing event was previously only shown by Sky Sports Racing and Racing TV in the UK

ITV will broadcast the Dubai World Cup live for the first time this weekend.

40 broadcasters around the globe will air the $30.5 million (£25m) horse race on 25 March, including Fox Sports in the US, ESPN / Star+ in South America, SuperSport in Africa, Viaplay in Europe, and Dubai Media and BeIN in the Middle East.

Racing TV will air the race in the UK and Ireland, with ITV only in the UK. Sky Sports Racing also showed the event in 2022, but won’t be this time round.

Dubai Racing Club worked with distribution and production company, Racecourse Media Group (RMG), and RMG’s agency HBA Media to secure the coverage.

Major General Dr Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, general manager of Dubai Racing Club, said: “The Dubai World Cup will once again receive huge exposure from broadcasters all around the world, and we are particularly delighted that ITV – the UK’s biggest commercial broadcaster – will show live action from Meydan Racecourse for the first time. We look forward to welcoming all the broadcasters and their audiences, both new and old, to the event and hope they enjoy one of the great sporting spectacles.”

Niall Sloane, director of Sport at ITV, added: “ITV is delighted to add the Dubai World Cup fixture to its portfolio of international racing, which also includes the Breeders’ Cup and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. The Dubai World Cup is one of the most valuable and global races of the year and we look forward to bringing it to a strong terrestrial and free-to-air audience in the UK.”