All-electric raceboat series, the UIM E1 World Championship, has agreed a host of new international broadcast deals and several rights renewals.

The Championship is expanding into the Nordics with Viaplay, the region’s leading streaming service, which joins E1’s broadcast roster..

The region carries significant local interest, being home to several E1 pilots including the Finnish reigning E1 champion Emma Kimiläinen and Swedes Erik Stark and Timmy Hansen.

Meanwhile, MBC in the Middle East and North Africa has renewed its deal with E1 for the 2025 season.

This is as the Championship expanded its race calendar with an additional stop in the Middle East with the Visit Qatar E1 Doha GP which took place last weekend.

Additionally, E1 has agreed new broadcast deals with:

beiN across the Middle East and APAC, with E1 hosting its first ever event in Doha with the Visit Qatar Doha GP

Fancode in India enhances its motorsports and racing offering with E1

Tapmad will broadcast E1 to the wider subcontinent

Setanta Sports set to see E1 broadcast across Eurasia

Divisport in Ukraine

Fox Sport Australia

Sporty Africa

A host of broadcasters in China including Huya, Jiangsu and Douyin

And E1 will continue to expand agreements with broadcasters in other key markets including:

ITV in the UK has renewed its rights with increased coverage across ITV4 and ITVX

CBS in the USA

Arena Sport across the Balkans

Livey in Iceland

Globo in Brazil

S Sport in Turkey

These deals follow the recent announcement of a new multi-year, multi-territory broadcast agreement with DAZN. The streamer will broadcast exclusive live final 90-minute programmes of the racing series across key international territories including Canada, DACH, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.

Rodi Basso, co-founder and CEO of E1, said: “Our growing broadcast rights holders are important to help us continue to grow our fanbase in the 2025 Championship and beyond.

“Audiences have been enticed by team owners, including the recently announced Team AluLa Championed by LeBron James, new race locations and even more thrills on the water as we continue to reimagine racing on water.”