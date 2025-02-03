The Championship will be broadcast for free in territories including Canada, DACH, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, New Zealand and Japan

All-electric raceboat series, the UIM E1 World Championship, has announced a multi-year global broadcast rights agreement with DAZN.

DAZN will broadcast all sessions of the Championship for free.

The final race of each weekend will be broadcast exclusively by DAZN across key international territories including Canada, DACH, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, New Zealand and Japan.

The agreement gives E1 a platform to bring the sport’s racing action to a truly global audience, says E1.

The agreement will see DAZN stream highlights from the group stages and qualification sessions globally and also create exclusive content featuring E1’s list of celebrity owners and male and female pilots. Team owners including Tom Brady, Didier Drogba, Rafael Nadal and Will Smith.

This deal builds on a successful collaboration between E1 and DAZN for the Championship’s debut series.

Rodi Basso, co-founder and CEO at E1 said: “At E1, we’re driven by innovation and pushing the boundaries of possibility. In DAZN, we have a broadcaster who shares our vision to engage the sports fans of the future through technological advancement and unique sporting entertainment.

“This season, we continue in our mission to redefine racing on water, providing sports fans with a thrilling spectacle at the intersection of motorsport, entertainment and sustainability. Fans can expect more drama, jeopardy, and adrenaline as the RaceBirds take flight once again.”

Shay Segev, CEO at DAZN Group, added: “DAZN and E1 are both dedicated to building an experience which engages fans across the world with new and innovative content. By extending our partnership with E1, DAZN will continue to deliver one-of-a-kind entertainment to fans, merging cutting-edge technology with unparalleled sporting action.”