Move comes after signals it would be open to ending the 3pm blackout

The EFL has announced that all League One and League Two matches will be streamed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

In addition, 11 Championship matches will be streamed, with it at the home side’s discretion whether matches in that division are streamed. Seven fixtures across the Championship and on match in League One - Oxford United v Sheffield Wednesday - will also be shown by Sky Sports.

This comes after the EFL has signalled that it would be open to ending the 3pm blackout in the UK, with CCO Ben Wright telling Broadcast Sport: “10 years from now, are you and I having a conversation about the 3pm blackout? Yeah, I’m not sure.” This would allow the league to show every match on a normal weekend - which it tested during the World Cup break as the 3pm blackout rule was paused.

Since then, current rights holder Sky Sports has been named as the organisation’s preferred bidder for its rights post 2023/24. It is unclear if the broadcaster would want to make such a large change to the rights landscape given its role as the main broadcaster of the Premier League - which reportedly does not want to end the 3pm blackout.