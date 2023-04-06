Move comes after signals it would be open to ending the 3pm blackout
The EFL has announced that all League One and League Two matches will be streamed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.
In addition, 11 Championship matches will be streamed, with it at the home side’s discretion whether matches in that division are streamed. Seven fixtures across the Championship and on match in League One - Oxford United v Sheffield Wednesday - will also be shown by Sky Sports.
This comes after the EFL has signalled that it would be open to ending the 3pm blackout in the UK, with CCO Ben Wright telling Broadcast Sport: “10 years from now, are you and I having a conversation about the 3pm blackout? Yeah, I’m not sure.” This would allow the league to show every match on a normal weekend - which it tested during the World Cup break as the 3pm blackout rule was paused.
Since then, current rights holder Sky Sports has been named as the organisation’s preferred bidder for its rights post 2023/24. It is unclear if the broadcaster would want to make such a large change to the rights landscape given its role as the main broadcaster of the Premier League - which reportedly does not want to end the 3pm blackout.
EFL Easter coverage
Sky Sports Live Coverage Good Friday
Millwall v Luton Town (12pm)
Oxford United v Sheffield Wednesday (3pm)
Sunderland v Hull City (5.30pm)
Middlesbrough v Burnley (8pm)
Sky Sports Live Coverage Easter Monday
Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers (12.30pm)
Coventry City v Watford (3pm)
Bristol City v Middlesbrough (5.30pm)
Burnley v Sheffield United (8pm)
Sky Bet Championship Fixtures available to stream (Good Friday)
Sheffield United v Wigan Athletic (3pm)
Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End (3pm)
Stoke City v Bristol City (3pm)
Swansea City v Coventry City (3pm)
Watford v Huddersfield Town (3pm)
Sky Bet Championship Fixtures available to stream (Easter Monday)
Birmingham City v Stoke City (3pm)
Cardiff City v Sunderland (3pm)
Luton Town v Blackpool (3pm)
Norwich City v Rotherham United (3pm)
Preston North End v Reading (3pm)
Wigan Athletic v Swansea City (3pm)
Sky Bet League One and League Two
All fixtures available to stream apart from Oxford United v Sheffield Wednesday which will be shown live on Sky Sports
