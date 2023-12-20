Eurosport has renewed its ATP Tour France broadcast rights deal until 2026.

Warner Bros. Discovery and ATP Media agreed the multi-year deal shortly after the former also renewed its US and Australian Open rights in the territory. This deal means that Eurosport will have more than 1,500 hours of tennis coverage-a-year, totalling over 220 days-a-year.

Experts Justine Henin, Arnaud Clément, Arnaud Di Pasquale, Camille Pin, Jean-Paul Loth, Eric Deblicker and Georges Goven will front Eurosport’s coverage.

Clement Schwebig, president of Warner Bros. Discovery Western Europe & Africa, said: “We are very proud to extend our broadcasting agreement with ATP Media for the next three seasons. This confirms Eurosport’s status as the No. 1 tennis channel in France. From the Australian Open to the Nitto ATP Finals, not forgetting the US Open, the ATP Masters 1000, the ATP 500 and ATP 250 tournaments, and all the tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, we are continuing to make history with world tennis.”

Trojan Paillot, SVP of sports rights acquisitions and syndication at Warner Bros. Discovery Europe, added: “Eurosport has a proud tennis heritage and has showcased some of the biggest tournaments in the sport for many years. We are pleased to have renewed our exclusive long-term agreement with ATP Media to continue as its trusted partner in France, to bring coverage of the ATP Tour’s events to the widest possible audience and to prolong our year-round storytelling from this incredible sport and its players competing.”

Mark Webster, CEO of ATP Media, commented: “ATP Media is delighted to have reached agreement to extend our relationship with Eurosport in France. With the very many innovations and continued desire for excellence in tennis tv production that ATP Media stands for, having a partner like Eurosport that also holds such high standards and values is important for our sport and so we look forward to the next three years working together.”

Sky Sports recently agreed a deal for the ATP Tour rights in the UK and Ireland, with a five-year deal seeing the competition, alongside the WTA Tour, moving from Prime Video to the pay-TV broadcaster in 2024. The agreement also covers Italy, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Sky Sports had already taken back the US Open from Prime Video in 2022. Meanwhile, Prime Video will continue to show tennis in Germany and Austria, after picking up the rights to Wimbledon in those territories.